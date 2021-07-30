PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s sadness in Bergen County as The Fireplace Restaurant in Paramus suddenly announced it is closing after 65 years.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, the iconic family eatery was crowded with locals who came by for one last meal.

The Fireplace opened in 1956. Owner Frank Reilly was a Navy veteran and former FBI agent. For 65 years, Reilly and his son served burgers, fries and milkshakes to hungry families.

The restaurant’s bright red sign was a landmark for drivers on Route 17 in New Jersey.

The business endured 13 presidential administrations, the Vietnam War and the Great Recession. But it could not overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant announced Friday would be it’s last day.

“I just love the place. It’s the most iconic place for burgers and hot dogs, roast beef sandwiches in northern New Jersey,” said Scott Kearney from Westwood. “It’s like the end of a legend. Very sad day but I wanted to make sure that I got here.”

“I’ve loved this place since I was a little kid. It’s sad to lose it,” said John Ferrari from Fair Lawn.

Many parents brought their kids to the restaurant because their parents did the same with them.

The Fireplace tried adjusting to the hardships of the pandemic. Last year, it pivoted to curbside pickup before finally reopening for indoor dining. But the owner said it’s become increasingly difficult to cover costs.

The diner closes for the final time at 4:30 p.m.

A GoFundMe page was started in an effort to save the restaurant.

