NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man with a knife disrupted a community movie night in Newark, sending children running for safety.
Police released body camera footage Friday of the intense moments leading up to the arrest.
Police said the suspect also had a pry bar and refused to drop his weapons.
The suspect did not comply until officers threw a construction barrel at him and used pepper spray.
It happened on Weequahic Park on Wednesday.
46-year-old Marcelino Canterero faces multiple charges.