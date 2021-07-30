NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl inside her own home.
Thirty-one-year-old Raymond Wilson was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened at a home near Broadway and Bond Street in Lower Manhattan on June 12.
Police say around 1 a.m., a 10-year-old girl was asleep in her room when she was woken up by Wilson, who was allegedly rubbing himself against her feet.
He ran off after she woke up. The girl was not physically hurt.
Wilson has been charged with sexually motivated burglary, grand larceny, sex abuse of a victim under 13 years old and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.