COXSACKIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx woman was arrested after state troopers found cocaine hidden in her baby’s diaper bag.
It happened Tuesday around noon in Coxsackie.
New York State Police say troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-87 for a vehicle and traffic violation and found that the driver, 33-year-old Shante Pleasant, didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
Pleasant's 13-year-old daughter and 7-month-old daughter were also in the vehicle at the time.
Troopers conducted a vehicle inventory before the car was towed and found over 25 ounces of cocaine hidden inside Pleasant’s baby’s diaper bag.
Pleasant was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and endangering the welfare of a child.
The children were released into the custody of a relative.