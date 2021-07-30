NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a nationwide pet food recall.
Sunshine Mills is recalling six brands of dog food because the products may have elevated levels of mold.
The mold can grow on corn and other grains in pet food ingredients
Elevated mold levels can make pets sick or even cause deaths.
So far, no illnesses or deaths have been reported.
Anyone with the products should stop using them and can return them for a full refund.