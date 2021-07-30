HIGH HARBOR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – After Thursday’s storm, residents in parts of New Jersey have a big cleanup ahead.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Essex County. Big trees were uprooted in Verona.

Weather Service investigators are heading to Long Beach Island, where the storm ripped the roofs from multiple houses.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, a 5,000 pound boat was picked up off its trailer and turned upside down in the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Island. It’s just one example of the damage from a possible tornado there Thursday night.

Windows are shattered, debris thrown everywhere. The worst of it is a roof ripped right off. Residents in one such house told Baker they hid in the stairwell as what is thought to be a tornado ripped through their home. No one was hut.

Tim Piringer and his wife and dog were watching TV as the alerts came in.

“All of a sudden, we lost power, and we started hearing pop, pop, pop, pop. All of our back windows, our slider, just started breaking,” he said.

The back of his house now has glass everywhere and lawn furniture thrown around.

“Out my front window, holy crap, my boat is upside down. I had to go get my glasses, you know? It’s 5,000 pounds, just taken off the trailer, upside down,” Piringer said.

A tree was uprooted in David Ruben’s yard, and windows shattered.

“It was quite incredible, actually. We were tracking on radar, watching this red dot cross the bay,” Ruben said.

The cleanup is going to take awhile as residents assess the damage in daylight. Many are unable to go back inside after structures have been deemed unsafe.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.