NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the country is experiencing a surge in cases from the Delta variant, in New York state, we’re seeing an uptick in hospitalizations.
The latest numbers from the state show a slight increase in patients in the past three days. As of Saturday, there were 699 COVID patients in hospitals across the state.READ MORE: New York City Rolls Out $100 Incentive For Getting Vaccinated As CDC Report Warns Delta Variant As Contagious As Chicken Pox
Amid new concerns about the Delta variant, an event was held in Brooklyn on Saturday to raise awareness about slowing the spread and to promote the importance of getting the vaccine.
There was music, food and dancing under the DUMBO Archway.
The event was organized by H+, the Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory.
Physicians from SOMOS Community Care were available to talk about the importance of getting tested and vaccinated. They also offered free testing and vaccinations.READ MORE: Broadway Vaccine Mandate: Audiences Must Be Vaccinated And Masked; Performers, Crew And Staff Required To Be Vaccinated
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Assemblyman Nader Sayegh supports this kind of outreach, especially as Delta variant cases rise in New York City.
The assemblyman himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
“I had a slight headache. I didn’t really realize, but not of the normal symptoms that you hear of with COVID, and the next morning, yesterday morning, found out it was a positive test result,” Sayegh told CBS2’s Cory James. “It was a surprise. I was vaccinated back in February.”MORE NEWS: Why Is The Delta Variant More Contagious? Should You Still Get Vaccinated? Dr. Max Gomez Answers The Latest COVID Questions
Sayegh is quarantining at his home in Yonkers. He says overall, he’s feeling OK. He believes getting vaccinated helped prevent more serious symptoms, and he’s thankful his routine tests led to early detection.