NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the country is experiencing a surge in cases from the Delta variant, in New York state, we’re seeing an uptick in hospitalizations.

The latest numbers from the state show a slight increase in patients in the past three days. As of Saturday, there were 699 COVID patients in hospitals across the state.

Amid new concerns about the Delta variant, an event was held in Brooklyn on Saturday to raise awareness about slowing the spread and to promote the importance of getting the vaccine.

There was music, food and dancing under the DUMBO Archway.

The event was organized by H+, the Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory.

Physicians from SOMOS Community Care were available to talk about the importance of getting tested and vaccinated. They also offered free testing and vaccinations.

Assemblyman Nader Sayegh supports this kind of outreach, especially as Delta variant cases rise in New York City.

The assemblyman himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

“I had a slight headache. I didn’t really realize, but not of the normal symptoms that you hear of with COVID, and the next morning, yesterday morning, found out it was a positive test result,” Sayegh told CBS2’s Cory James. “It was a surprise. I was vaccinated back in February.”

Sayegh is quarantining at his home in Yonkers. He says overall, he’s feeling OK. He believes getting vaccinated helped prevent more serious symptoms, and he’s thankful his routine tests led to early detection.