JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Jersey City.
Officers were sent to Grant Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Felicia Stewart suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her back. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The Hudson County prosecutor’s office says 26-year-old Mark Stewart turned himself in to police around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
He was arrested and is facing aggravated manslaughter and weapons possession charges.
According to officials, the victim and the suspect are not related.