FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets are building for their future and have said keeping their stars is a top priority, but they failed to come to terms with one of their stars.
Marcus Maye is still on the team after agreeing to the franchise tag, making him one of the highest paid safeties this year, but it’s essentially a $10 million one-year “prove it” contract.
A big payday is still in his future if he continues to prove his worth in this new Robert Saleh defense.
“Go out and be the best that I can be. Not here to prove anybody right or wrong. I’m here to prove myself right. Put in the work. Let my play do the talking,” Maye said. “I’ve got 17 weeks to be the best that I can be. Once we get to that point, we’ll cross that line again.”