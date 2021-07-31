CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Dermot Shea, Foxhurst, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Shooting, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD lieutenant was released from the hospital Saturday after being shot overnight in the Bronx.

It happened around midnight near Lyman Place and East 169th Street in the Foxhurst section.

READ MORE: New York City Rolls Out $100 Incentive For Getting Vaccinated As CDC Report Warns Delta Variant As Contagious As Chicken Pox

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the lieutenant and three officers were apprehending an armed suspect when a “violent struggle” ensued and the suspect fired his gun.

The lieutenant was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle.

The NYPD released a photo of the gun, which was recovered at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Iconic Fireplace Restaurant In Paramus, New Jersey Announces Sudden Closure After 65 Years

The suspect is in custody.

CBSNewYork Team