NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD lieutenant was released from the hospital Saturday after being shot overnight in the Bronx.
It happened around midnight near Lyman Place and East 169th Street in the Foxhurst section.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the lieutenant and three officers were apprehending an armed suspect when a “violent struggle” ensued and the suspect fired his gun.
The lieutenant was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the lieutenant and three officers were apprehending an armed suspect when a "violent struggle" ensued and the suspect fired his gun.
The NYPD released a photo of the gun, which was recovered at the scene.
The suspect is in custody.