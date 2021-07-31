NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Connecticut man is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash involving a Pedicab in Midtown.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday.READ MORE: Bodycam Video Shows Moments Before NYPD Lieutenant Was Shot In Ankle Apprehending Suspect In The Bronx
Police say Pedicab operator Ibrokhim Azizov, 24, was taking three passengers east on East 42nd Street near Madison Avenue when they were struck from behind by a 2017 Toyota Tacoma.
Azizov was thrown from the Pedicab in the crash and fell onto the street.
According to police, the driver of the Toyota struck Azizov, then drove off.READ MORE: Several People Shot Outside Queens Laundromat, Police Investigating
Azizov suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The three passengers — a 46-year-old woman and two 14-year-old girls — suffered minor injuries. They were also taken to a local hospital to be treated.
The Toyota Tacoma was found parked on East 32nd Street a short time after the incident.
Police say 50-year-old Mario Sagastumme-Gonzalez, of Stamford, Connecticut, was arrested Saturday.MORE NEWS: COVID In New York: Mask Mandates Not Being Re-Imposed Just Yet As Concern Grows Over Delta Variant
He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene resulting in death and reckless driving.