HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was fatally stabbed on Long Island.
Police say 49-year-old Wayne Chambers was taken into custody by multiple agencies in Newburgh, Orange County.
He’s accused of killing Sandra McIntosh, a 46-year-old nurse from Medford. She was found dead in Holtsville on July 22.
Chambers faces second-degree murder charges.