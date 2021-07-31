CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was fatally stabbed on Long Island.

Police say 49-year-old Wayne Chambers was taken into custody by multiple agencies in Newburgh, Orange County.

He’s accused of killing Sandra McIntosh, a 46-year-old nurse from Medford. She was found dead in Holtsville on July 22.

Chambers faces second-degree murder charges.

