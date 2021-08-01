By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Sunday! It’s not a washout today, but it certainly won’t be as beautiful as yesterday.

Expect clouds to continue thickening this afternoon, along with the return of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

They’ll be on/off but could drop some brief heavier downpours. Just have the umbrella handy.

The best bet at seeing a strong to severe storm is to the N&W as a front approaches this evening. Gusty winds would be the main threat with those.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Things gradually wrap up overnight with just a lingering shower risk early Monday morning out east.

Any leftover clouds quickly exit, and Monday is actually another beauty by early August standards!

Temps will be in the low 80s and the humidity will stay on the low side.

It turns unsettled again heading into the mid/late week, but as of now no day is a complete washout. Just typical scattered shower/storm chances.

Temps stay slightly below normal… mainly in the upper 70s and low 80s.