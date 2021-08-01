By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite some extra clouds and humidity compared to Saturday, much of Sunday was pretty nice across the region, with high temperatures once again below average.
Expect a few showers and thunderstorms moving through Sunday night, with the best threat for any strong and/or severe stuff to be focused well north and west of New York City. That said, you’ll still want to pay attention to the radar.
Showers and storms will exit overnight with clearing skies toward daybreak setting up a gorgeous Monday — abundant sunshine, a nice breeze, and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Expect a similarly nice day on Tuesday, with just a few more clouds, but once again pleasantly warm without too much humidity.

Have a great night!