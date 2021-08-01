NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tickets for New York City’s “Homecoming Week Concerts” will become available at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The lineup is already set and starts on Aug. 21. The all hip hop roster includes KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Remy Mah, and many others.
The concerts are a celebration of the Big Apple’s comeback from the coronavirus pandemic.
Artists will take the stage later this month in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and on Staten Island. A separate concert will happen in Central Park.
For information on the full lineup and dates, please click here.