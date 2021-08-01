By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everyone, and welcome to August! While it will be a couple of degrees milder this morning compared to Saturday, it'll still be super comfortable and tranquil outside with temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
You'll notice some extra clouds moving in during the morning and toward lunch time, and it will be a bit muggier today as well. An approaching disturbance will bring back the chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms later this evening, but we're not expecting any major severe weather like what we endured Thursday.
It’ll be a gorgeous start to the work week on Monday as skies clear out and dry out with high pressure in control through Tuesday, and temps will reach the upper 70s and low 80s both days under mostly sunny skies. Have a great day!