HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Huntington Station early Sunday.
Jiron Santos-Porfiro was on the east side of New York Avenue and East 14th Street when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan around 12:50 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping, police said.
Santos-Porfiro, 42, was rushed by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. His injuries were serious, but non-life threatening, according to police.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.