NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten people were wounded after two gunmen fired a barrage of bullets into a crowd in Queens, police said Sunday.

Police believe two shooters on a moped or dirt bike rolled up and opened fire outside a laundromat near 37th Avenue and 99th Street in Corona, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Dozens of officers and paramedics responded after it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday. The block remained surrounded by crime scene tape well into Sunday morning.

Detectives were interviewing many witnesses who were near the laundromat. Other investigators were using flashlights to gather numerous shell casings that littered the ground.

The victims range in age from 19 to 72 years old. Eight men and two women were in stable condition at hospitals, police said.

Police are looking into the possibility of the shooting being gang-related. It was not immediately clear if any of the victims were targeted.

So far, there are no arrests. But police were planning to provide an update later in the morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSNewYork.com for updates. CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.