NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten people were wounded after gunmen fired a barrage of bullets into a crowd in Queens, police said Sunday.

Police are looking for two gunmen and two people who drove them away on mopeds.

Surveillance video shows two men on foot opened fire toward a group in front of a business near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Corona.

The apparent getaway drivers followed them onto the sidewalk, picked them up and drove away.

Dozens of officers and paramedics responded after it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

The block remained an active crime scene surrounded by police tape well into Sunday morning, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Eight men and two women were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The victims, ranging from 19 to 72 years old, include seven innocent bystanders, police said.

Detectives interviewed many witnesses who were near the scene. Other investigators were using flashlights to gather numerous shell casings that littered the ground.

Police are looking into the possibility of the shooting being gang-related. So far, there are no arrests.

CBS2's Christina Fan contributed to this report.