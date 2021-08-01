NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were shot in Washington Heights late Saturday, police said.
It happened on Aubudon Avenue around 11 p.m.READ MORE: NYPD: 2 Gunman Wanted After 10 Shot Outside Queens Laundromat
According to police, a 42-year-old man, 78-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were shot.READ MORE: COVID In New York: Mask Mandates Not Being Re-Imposed Just Yet As Concern Grows Over Delta Variant
They were taken the hospital and all were in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Bodycam Video Shows Moments Before NYPD Lieutenant Was Shot In Ankle Apprehending Suspect In The Bronx
So far, no arrests have been made.