NORTH BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old boy was shot by a stray bullet Sunday on Long Island.
The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in North Bay Shore.READ MORE: NYC Gun Violence: Mass Shooting On Corona Sidewalk Among More Than A Dozen Weekend Incidents
Police said the boy was inside a mobile home when a bullet came through the window, hitting him in the leg.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women Hours Apart In Brooklyn
He was taken to the hospital by family members and is expected to be OK.MORE NEWS: NYPD: 2 Gunmen Wanted After 10 Shot In Front Of Queens Business; 'A Brazen, Coordinated Attack'
Police are searching for a dark colored SUV that may have been involved.