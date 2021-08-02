CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Long Island, New York, North Bay Shore, Suffolk County

NORTH BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old boy was shot by a stray bullet Sunday on Long Island.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in North Bay Shore.

READ MORE: NYC Gun Violence: Mass Shooting On Corona Sidewalk Among More Than A Dozen Weekend Incidents

Police said the boy was inside a mobile home when a bullet came through the window, hitting him in the leg.

READ MORE: Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Women Hours Apart In Brooklyn

He was taken to the hospital by family members and is expected to be OK.

MORE NEWS: NYPD: 2 Gunmen Wanted After 10 Shot In Front Of Queens Business; 'A Brazen, Coordinated Attack'

Police are searching for a dark colored SUV that may have been involved.

CBSNewYork Team