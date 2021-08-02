NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Governors Ball has dropped rapper DaBaby from the lineup after he made homophobic statements during a show in Miami.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world,” organizers tweeted. “Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what’s right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

The festival, which is set to return September 24 through 26, added “stay tuned for a lineup addition.”

Stay tuned for a lineup addition. pic.twitter.com/ED4rhbL9Wm — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) August 2, 2021

DaBaby, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, was also removed Sunday from the lineup for Lollapalooza in Chicago.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” organizers wrote. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021 READ MORE: NYC Gun Violence: Mass Shooting On Corona Sidewalk Among More Than A Dozen Weekend Incidents

In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced remarks DaBaby made during a performance last Sunday at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

While on stage, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who weren’t gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their cellphone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks.”

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾 But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

The North Carolina rapper’s song “Rockstar” was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)