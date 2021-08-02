NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for suspects seen on surveillance video firing guns on a Queens sidewalk.

Ten people were shot.

Investigators say it was a coordinated mass shooting that involved four gunmen.

One of the victims spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Cory James.

“I just thought that I was going to die,” the 38-year-old woman told James.

She fought back tears describing the terrifying moments bullets went flying Saturday night in Corona, Queens near the corner of 37th Avenue and 98th Street.

She says within seconds of the gunmen opening fire, a warm feeling pierced through her foot.

“I just collapsed,” she said. “Then I just saw a lot of people running around, and then I saw a lot of blood.”

A bullet hit her two small toes, leaving her with six stitches and a blister on her foot.

“I’m in pain,” she said.

One man is likely feeling the same way. Exclusive video shows a first responder applying pressure to his knee after he was shot. They’re two victims among ten people injured and, according to police, three of the victims are gang members. The other seven were innocent bystanders.

“That is terrible. That is terrible,” said Katina Gibson, who lives in the neighborhood. “Talk it out. Duke it out. Why gun violence? Why gun violence,” she said. “We need to get away from these guns… I have a 15-year-old son. I don’t need him getting caught up in nothing in this world nothing.”

So far this year, there have been 900 shootings and 1,057 shooting victims in New York City. This time last year, there were 777 shooting incidents and 944 victims.

While investigators spent the day at the scene collecting more evidence, politicians weighed in on the crime.

“It is a fact gun violence, crime is out of control,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

“We, every single day, are watching the facts and making adjustments,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Those are changes the shooting victim wants to see soon, but right now she is just thankful she is alive. She credits it all to God.

All of the shooting victims are expected to recover.

So far, the two gunmen and suspects on mopeds who helped the shooters get away are still on the run.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.