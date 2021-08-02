COVID LatestNY Transit Workers Must Be Vaccinated By Labor Day Or Face Testing; Officials 'Strongly Recommend' Masks Indoors
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This week is the final week to begin the COVID vaccination process so kids can be fully vaccinated before the start of school in New York City.

Getting the first shot this week and a second shot on time would allow two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective before the first day of school, Sept. 13.

All students 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

