NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This week is the final week to begin the COVID vaccination process so kids can be fully vaccinated before the start of school in New York City.
Getting the first shot this week and a second shot on time would allow two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective before the first day of school, Sept. 13.
All students 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here