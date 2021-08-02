CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of sexually assaulting two women in Brooklyn.

The incidents happened just hours apart Sunday in Williamsburg.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police said the suspect approached a 27-year-old woman on North 3rd Street. He allegedly grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and groped her.

Less than two hours later, police said he assaulted a 25-year-old woman on North 6th Street. She elbowed him as he allegedly tried to drag her away, and he fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

