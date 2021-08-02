NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tickets for New York City’s “Homecoming Week Concerts” became available at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The lineup is already set and shows start on Aug. 16. The outer boroughs will feature hip hop artists like KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, Remy Mah, and many others.
The concerts are a celebration of the Big Apple’s comeback from the coronavirus pandemic.
Artists will take the stage later this month in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and on Staten Island. A separate concert featuring different genres of music will happen in Central Park.
For information on the full lineup and dates, please click here.