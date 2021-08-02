By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today will likely be the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and low humidity this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
It stays quiet tonight under mostly clear skies. Temps will fall into the low 60s around the city and 50s for the suburbs. Some upper 40s are even possible in the higher elevations far N&W.
For Tuesday, clouds will be on the increase through the day, especially to the south. It's still a decent day with some sun and highs around 80 degrees. We stay dry, although there's a very slight risk of a shower late at night.
By Wednesday, the humidity creeps up a little bit and it’s mostly cloudy. There’s about a 20% chance of a few showers, especially along the coast. It’s possible we stay completely dry, close call for now. Our best bet at seeing some showers and t’storms is on Thursday, along with higher humidity.