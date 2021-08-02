NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten people are recovering from bullet wounds after Saturday’s mass shooting in Corona, Queens.

The latest NYPD data show it was one of 17 shootings reported from Thursday through Saturday in the city.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, both police and neighbors say the gun violence must stop.

“We need to get these guys locked up. These guys have no regard for human life,” witness Jose Mencia told CBS2.

The gunman could be seen on surveillance video racing down the sidewalk at the corner of 37th Avenue and 98th Street blasting bullets.

“It was like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom. Very loud,” Mencia said.

The Air Force veteran was ordering food from a restaurant nearby why the violence unfolded.

“It brought me back to when in the combat areas, way back to Vietnam, to the Middle East,” he said.

Exclusive video shows one victim on the ground being treated by first responders.

Police said three of the victims were gang members, and the other seven were innocent bystanders. They range in age from 19 to 72 years old, and are all expected to recover.

“It keeps happening and it has to stop,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essex. “That’s gang members and multiple guns, scooters and masks, unintended targets getting hit. This is unacceptable on the streets of New York City.”

Police said it was a coordinated effort, with hooded and masked shooters followed by two people on mopeds who helped them escape.

A car was also left with bullet holes, and neighbors were left questioning their safety.

“I’m considering moving out, because every week there’s something going on,” neighbor Frank Jaquaz said.

Also among the violence Saturday night was a shooting in Washington Heights.

People bolted as four men exchanged gunfire outside an Audubon Avenue grocery store. Police said three innocent bystanders were struck, and the suspects are still on the run.

Investigators are also looking for a man who approached a 35-year-old while he was on his cellphone Sunday on East 30th Street in Manhattan. Police say he stole the victim’s neckless and watch, worth $65,000, before shooting him in the thigh.

According to NYPD data, there have already been 898 shootings citywide this year, compared to 771 last year.