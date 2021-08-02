NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is cracking down on dirt bikes.
Police in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx seized 60 dirt bikes, mopeds and quads over the weekend.
They also recovered a loaded gun.
The 46th Precinct said gang members have been using dirt bikes to commit shootings.
It’s illegal to ride dirt bikes or all-terrain vehicles on New York City streets.