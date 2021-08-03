NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rapper DaBaby apologized Monday on social media after he was dropped from the Governors Ball, Lollapalooza and Day N Vegas music festivals over homophobic comments.
On his Instagram, he wrote in part, "Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes."
He went on to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the “hurtful and triggering comments.”

DaBaby, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, made anti-gay remarks and comments about people living with HIV/AIDS at the Rolling Loud festival last month in Miami.
Governors Ball removed him from the lineup Monday, a day after Lollapalooza had dropped him.
"Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world," Gov Ball organizers tweeted. "Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what's right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good."
The festival, which is set to return September 24 through 26, added “stay tuned for a lineup addition.”