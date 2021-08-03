NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — JetBlue is reportedly keep its headquarters in New York City. .
The carrier, based in Long Island City, had been contemplating a move and considering sending more staff jobs to Orlando, Florida, where it runs a training center.
After learning the news, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes and urged him to reconsider leaving the city.
"The purpose of my call to Mr. Hayes was simply to remind him that JetBlue's roots and its future are here in New York," Schumer said in a statement. "With the critical pandemic relief dollars we just delivered on to help save airlines like JetBlue, and the thousands and thousands of New Yorkers they already employ, the airline should actually clear the runway to grow here, not recede. Bottom line, I am confident JetBlue will remain New York's hometown airline for a long time to come."
JetBlue was founded in New York City in 1998 and bills itself as “New York’s hometown airline.”