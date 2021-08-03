WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new traveling vaccine program will bring the shots directly to businesses on Long Island.

Despite Nassau County boasting a high vaccination rate, the number of hesitant residents is significant as the Delta variant rages on, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday.

“This is a time we are starting to see increased cases. New information is coming out. If you are vaccinated, you are not going to die of COVID Delta variant,” Nassau County Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein said.

COVID VACCINE

Restaurant worker Gabriel Reyes recently learned Long Island’s COVID-19 positivity rate soared 700% in the past month, and it scared him.

So Reyes and his co-workers at Baci Cafe in Westbury literally called in a doctor who is bringing the two-dose Moderna vaccine to them. It’s part of a Nassau County health initiative to get the hesitant inoculated.

“Oh, I feel good, I feel good,” Reyes said, adding when asked why he waited to get the vaccine, “Sometimes, I have no time to get appointment.”

Nassau boasts the highest vaccination rate for any county in New York. Almost 83% of adults have received at least one dose.

Still, the rolling traveling vaccine program will be taken directly to businesses for employees and their families.

“Our goal is to get 100% of residents vaccinated and we think bringing the vaccine to them, making it as easy as possible. There are no questions on immigration status, no charge for the shot,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

According to Long Island’s county executives, there is no business mandate on vaccination requirement for employees and patrons. They said, at this time, they are leaving those decisions up to business owners.

“We just felt this was a no-brainer. What can we do to help? We want to be part of the solution,” Baci Cafe’s Andrew Sausmer said.

Northwell, the state’s largest health system, will be requiring employee vaccination, and public schools open soon — Jericho the first on Aug. 26 — but districts are waiting for the state to provide an update on any mask and vaccine requirements.

Any Nassau County business, regardless of size, can call the Department of Health to have the vaccine delivered. For more information, please call 516-227-9570.