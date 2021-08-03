NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men they say robbed a man in a wheelchair over the weekend in the Bronx.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 3rd Avenue and 154th Street.
Police said the suspect stole the 36-year-old victim's cellphone and $100, then pulled him out of his chair and hit him several times.
The victim suffered a cut to his head.
Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.