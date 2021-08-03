By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We're staying dry today with temps comparable to yesterday, in the upper 70s to around 80. The humidity is also staying low, making for a comfortable afternoon. The one change will be in the sky, with some filtered sun early giving way to more cloud cover through the day.
It's quiet again tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 60s around the city and 50s in the NW suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Much of the day is now looking dry, although a few showers can't be ruled out. Inland locations have the best bet at staying dry, while the coast and Long Island may see some steadier batches of showers moving through as a low passes just offshore. The best chance looks to be in the late afternoon and evening.
The shower risk lingers into Thursday, especially out east. As of now, neither day is a washout and things clear out for Friday.