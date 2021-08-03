NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video punching a woman in the face in an unprovoked attack in Chinatown.
It happened a week ago on Mulberry Street near Broome Street.
Police said the 68-year-old victim was picking up a storage cart on the sidewalk when the suspect punched her on the right side of her face.
She refused medical attention, and the man took off heading north on Mulberry Street.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.