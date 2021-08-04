CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A boil water advisory remains in effect for nine towns in Central New Jersey.

There’s little water pressure due to a water main leak on Possumtown Road in Piscataway.

The towns affected are:

  • Clark
  • Dunellen
  • Edison
  • Green Brook
  • Linden
  • Middlesex
  • Piscataway
  • Roselle
  • South Plainfield

Bottled water is being distributed in several locations from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m.:

  • 495 Sidney Road, Piscataway
  • 4000 Hadley Road, South Plainfield
  • 100 New Market Road, Dunellen
  • Warinanco Park @ the Ice-Skating Center, 1 Park Dr, Roselle
  • 136 Oak Ridge Road, Clark

For more information and questions, you can call 1-800-272-1325 or CLICK HERE.

