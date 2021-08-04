PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A boil water advisory remains in effect for nine towns in Central New Jersey.
There's little water pressure due to a water main leak on Possumtown Road in Piscataway.
The towns affected are:
- Clark
- Dunellen
- Edison
- Green Brook
- Linden
- Middlesex
- Piscataway
- Roselle
- South Plainfield
Bottled water is being distributed in several locations from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m.:
- 495 Sidney Road, Piscataway
- 4000 Hadley Road, South Plainfield
- 100 New Market Road, Dunellen
- Warinanco Park @ the Ice-Skating Center, 1 Park Dr, Roselle
- 136 Oak Ridge Road, Clark
For more information and questions, you can call 1-800-272-1325 or CLICK HERE.