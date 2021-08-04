MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — August is considered the deadliest month on our roads.

More drivers, speeding and road rage add to the danger. Now, a dangerous driving crackdown is underway on Long Island, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday.

The Hines family of Merrick pulled off the Meadowbrook Parkway shaking.

“A gentleman riding a motorcycle, he just came right in front of my car and cut me off,” Andre Hines said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, we are in the midst of the deadliest weeks for drivers.

A Long Island dad was forced off the road and lost his life when thrill seekers on the Southern State weaved between lanes, and police believe speed is to blame for the Quogue crash that claimed five young lives.

“On top of that bad behavior, we are seeing that folks that are driving without their seat belts, they are driving impaired by alcohol, or more and more marijuana, and they’re speeding,” said Robert Sinclair, AAA‘s Northeast spokesman.

The latest statistics show that when drivers returned to the roads, dangerous behavior and road rage escalated.

According to the AAA, speed camera tickets increased 700-800% in some school neighborhoods, and exceeding 100 mph is so commonplace it helped set a record for tickets issued.

“A lot has to do with the pandemic. There is a lot of mental health issues, a lot of anxiety and a lot of anger,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

Nassau police are instituting new check points.

“Two o’clock this morning, Mineola Avenue, there was a road rage situation between two cars. Thank God our cops got there early before it got out of control, and one of the drivers was intoxicated,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The Travelers Risk Index found distracted drivers admitting to increased shopping online, logging into social media, taking videos, and emailing and texting.

Nassau’s Highway Patrol units will continue their crackdown in marked and unmarked vehicles, McLogan reported.

“In this case, he was in a hurry and wanted to get around some traffic,” Sgt. Michael O’Connor said.

And there are renewed calls for highway cameras to be used to help in speed and crash investigations.

Nassau County says free counseling services are being offered to any drivers who fear the roadways or are unable to contain their frustrations. To find out more, please call 516-277-TALK.