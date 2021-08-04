CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
CALVERTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island bus driver is facing felony charges for allegedly driving drunk and leaving the scene of two accidents while taking kids home from Scout camp.

Prosecutors say 61-year-old Diane Juergens’ blood alcohol level was .30 following her arrest on July 13.

They say Juergens first struck a stone pillar trying to make a U-turn after leaving the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp, then hit a car on Sound Avenue.

Ten children and a camp counselor on board the bus were not injured.

