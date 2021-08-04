(CBSNewYork)- Entering the second full day of free agency, the Knicks have largely focused on re-signing their own free agents and bringing in guard Evan Fournier from the Celtics. But, there was still a question about the point guard spot with the team needing another option to go with Derrick Rose. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the team is prepared to fill that spot with former Celtics and Hornets guard Kemba Walker.

It’s been a busy offseason for Walker already who was traded to Oklahoma City earlier this summer in a deal that sent Al Horford and Moses Brown to Boston. Now, according to Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Walker is expected to agree to a buy out of his contract with the Thunder making him a free agent once he clears through waivers.

The 31-year-old Walker played just 43 games for the Celtics last season, missing time due to injuries but averaged 19.3 points, 4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in an average of 31.8 minutes of action. Prior to last season, Walker had made the All-Star team four straight seasons and was named to the All-NBA third team in the 2018-19 season.

The addition of Walker leaves questions about whether the Knicks will look to bring back Elfrid Payton or former first round pick Frank Ntilikina.