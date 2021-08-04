HARRISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kenneth Vermeer made three saves for his fifth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the New York Red Bulls 0-0 on Wednesday night.
Cincinnati (3-7-6) has lost only two of its last nine matches — with four clean sheets. New York (5-7-4) had its winless streak extended to five matches.
Patryk Klimala nearly scored for New York in the fifth minute with a shot off the crossbar.
New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made two saves for his fifth shutout.
