By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It's a very similar day today with mostly cloudy skies and temps reaching the upper 70s. Heading into late this afternoon and evening, the shower risk goes up a bit for coastal locations. The city could see a few showers, but it likely remains mainly dry north and west of that.
For tonight, Long Island and the NJ Shore have the best bet at seeing some steadier batches of rain move through as a low passes by offshore. The east end likely sees some heavier downpours overnight, where 1-2″ could fall. Closer to the city, some lighter showers are possible, and farther inland just cloudy skies are expected. Lows will be in the 60s around NYC and 50s for the NW suburbs.
Thursday starts off mainly cloudy with some lingering showers, especially to the east. It looks like we'll see improvement through the day with a mix of sun and clouds by later afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Mostly sunny skies prevail for Friday as we return to a more summer-like pattern heading into the weekend!