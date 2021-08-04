CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork ) – The NYPD wants your help finding a 13-year-old missing child with autism.

They say Nicholas Jennings was last seen on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say he may need medical attention.

He was last seen wearing a grey, short sleeved t-shirt, white striped pants, and black and white sneakers.

If you see him, please call the NYPD at (718) 636-6604, or 911.

