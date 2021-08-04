NEW YORK (CBSNewYork ) – The NYPD wants your help finding a 13-year-old missing child with autism.
They say Nicholas Jennings was last seen on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Search For Answers After 91-Year-Old Nicholas Rappa Found Dead After Being Tied Up, Beaten, Possibly Suffocated In His Pelham Manor Garage
Police say he may need medical attention.
Have you seen Nicholas Jennings? He has been #missing since 8/3/21 & last seen near Gates Avenue in #brooklyn. Nicholas is 13 years old and autistic. He may be in need of medical attention. If you see or have seen him please contact the @NYPDMissing Persons Squad. #missingperson pic.twitter.com/rMr0zHvFdfREAD MORE: New York Auto Show Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Delta Variant Concerns
— NYPD Missing Persons (@NYPDMissing) August 4, 2021
He was last seen wearing a grey, short sleeved t-shirt, white striped pants, and black and white sneakers.MORE NEWS: Heroes Who Lifted Car Off Baby Girl, Saved Mother In Yonkers Crash Honored
If you see him, please call the NYPD at (718) 636-6604, or 911.