UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lashed out Wednesday at a group protesting COVID-19 vaccinations.
“These folks back there have lost their minds. You’ve lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life,” Murphy said during a press conference.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
The protesters carried signs reading “No Forced Injections,” and “My Body, My Choice” at an event in Union City, where Murphy signed legislation to help save renters from eviction.
The governor announced that New Jersey has 1,100 new COVID cases.
After Murphy confronted the group, the crowd applauded and chanted his name.