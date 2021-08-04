NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man in a wheelchair fell on subway tracks on Wednesday, but was pulled to safety just in time by some quick-thinking commuters.

CBS2 has exclusive video of the dramatic rescue.

One of our writers, Lauren Mennen, witnessed it all.

A man in his 30s somehow fell onto the tracks at Union Square at around 1:15 p.m. and people rushed over when they heard him whimpering.

FLASHBACK: NYPD Officers Rescue Man Who Fell Onto Subway Tracks In Manhattan

The video shows one man actually jump on the tracks to help, while other good Samaritans lift the victim to the platform. All of this happened while a downtown 6 train was about 10 seconds away from rolling into the station.

“One man jumped right into action. He didn’t think twice whether he was going to go on those tracks,” Mennen said. “I was like, people need this. There’s heroes in action and I was like I’m going to wave my hand at the train and it will all be good. I hope people just take positivity away from all this.”

Police said the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.