NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new development unfolded Thursday following the New York attorney general’s sexual harassment report concerning Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Lawyers for the Legislature’s impeachment probe gave the state’s chief executive one week to provide them with reasons why he thinks he should keep his job.

On some levels it looks like the impeachment train is running full speed ahead, but sources tell CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer members of the Assembly still have to decide whether to move on a narrow consideration of sexual harassment charges or a broader probe that includes nursing home deaths, the controversial book deal and other issues. In any case, lawmakers say they plan to finish their work by the end of the month.

It was probably not the kind of letter an embattled governor would be happy to get. On the heels of the devastating report from Attorney General Letitia James that found 11 women were sexually harassed by Cuomo, the governor and his lawyers were told they have until a week from Friday to produce any evidence he intends to use to defend himself.

Lawyers for the Assembly Judiciary Committee said they want the information because their “investigation is nearing completion, and the Assembly will soon consider articles of impeachment.”

WATCH: N.Y. Attorney General James’ Press Conference On Report

WEB EXTRA: Read The Report | Exhibits 1 | Exhibits 2 | Exhibits 3 | Cuomo’s Response

This as the New York political world speculates about whether the historically combative governor will resign or go through the impeachment process.

“He didn’t characterize his views on resignation,” said New York State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs, one of Cuomo’s most ardent supporters.

Jacobs said he called the governor to tell he him he was going to demand he resign.

“He was more direct to how he was going to defend himself. I think he feels that he wants his moment to tell the public his side of the story,” he said.

If the Assembly does vote articles of impeachment, it will go to the Senate for trial.

“As a former prosecutor looking at the evidence in the case, it’s overwhelming. You’re always looking for a pattern of behavior,” New York State Sen. Todd Kaminsky said. “In this case, all of that was present.”

WATCH: N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Press Conference In Response

As the legal pressure builds, one of Cuomo’s 11 accusers, Lindsey Boylan, said she plans to sue for retaliatory actions taken by the governor and his top aides to discredit her.

District attorneys in Manhattan, Westchester and Nassau counties have joined the Albany DA in requesting information from the attorney general’s report for possible criminal investigations.

“When you’re looking at proving a criminal case in the court of law, you are looking at the highest possible bar. It is difficult to get that final level of getting a conviction,” said CBS News Analyst Rikki Kleiman.

At least for now, the governor seems to be digging in his heels.

“There is nothing in Andrew Cuomo’s history, his personal comportment, the statements that he’s made about this and everything else to suggest he’s ready to back down,” political expert David Birdsell said.

People close to Cuomo speculate he wants to wait a while before making his next move, wanting to see what the polls look like next week after the initial shock of the report wears off.