By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Met Gala announced it will require all guests to be vaccinated to attend on Sept. 13.

Organizers are also enforcing a mask requirement, except when eating or drinking.

Fashion’s biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Word of the decision comes as the New York Auto Show announced it has cancelled this year’s exhibition, set for Aug. 20-29, due to increased COVID protocols brought on by the Delta variant.

