By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Other than some lingering showers for the east end of Long Island, things will gradually be improving today. Cloudy skies will slowly give way to some afternoon breaks of sun and a nice finish to the day. Temps will range from the 70s out east to the 80s for inland NJ. The city will top out in the upper 70s to near 80.READ MORE: 2 Men Wounded In Shooting On MTA Bus In Queens
It’s partly to mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 60s around town and 50s for the NW suburbs.READ MORE: Met Gala, Fashion's Biggest Night, Set To Go Forward, But Vaccinations, Masks Required
For Friday, it’s a much brighter start with temps about 10 degrees warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Man Violently Rips Necklaces Off Woman Out Walking Her Dog In Queens
By Saturday, it looks like we’ll have a bit more clouds in the mix with some filtered sunshine. There’s a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms popping up… typical summer risk. Much more summer-like next week!