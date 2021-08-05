Breaking News2 People Shot On MTA Bus In Queens
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Other than some lingering showers for the east end of Long Island, things will gradually be improving today. Cloudy skies will slowly give way to some afternoon breaks of sun and a nice finish to the day. Temps will range from the 70s out east to the 80s for inland NJ. The city will top out in the upper 70s to near 80.

It’s partly to mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 60s around town and 50s for the NW suburbs.

For Friday, it’s a much brighter start with temps about 10 degrees warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

By Saturday, it looks like we’ll have a bit more clouds in the mix with some filtered sunshine. There’s a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms popping up… typical summer risk. Much more summer-like next week!

