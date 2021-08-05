LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Parents in New Jersey are being warned after 11 attendees at teen night events on Long Beach Island tested positive for coronavirus.
The Health Department says anyone who went to one of these in the past two weeks should get tested, regardless of vaccination status.READ MORE: Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Queens Law Office
Officials say underreporting makes it “challenging” to identify the full scope of the cluster.
Officials reminded parents that teens night presents its own COVID risks.
“Unlike more structured and regulated organizations that host youth, teens night often do not require health screening, immunization status, social distance, masking or negative COVID-19 tests,” officials said.
Officials continue to urge anyone eligible to get vaccinated.