CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, Long Beach Island, New Jersey

LONG BEACH ISLAND, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Parents in New Jersey are being warned after 11 attendees at teen night events on Long Beach Island tested positive for coronavirus.

The Health Department says anyone who went to one of these in the past two weeks should get tested, regardless of vaccination status.

READ MORE: Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Queens Law Office

Officials say underreporting makes it “challenging” to identify the full scope of the cluster.

COVID VACCINE

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man Violently Rips Necklaces Off Woman Out Walking Her Dog In Queens

Officials reminded parents that teens night presents its own COVID risks.

“Unlike more structured and regulated organizations that host youth, teens night often do not require health screening, immunization status, social distance, masking or negative COVID-19 tests,” officials said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

MORE NEWS: Authorities Announce Major Gang Crackdown In Queens, With 28 Arrests

Officials continue to urge anyone eligible to get vaccinated.

CBSNewYork Team