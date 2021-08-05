NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for the suspect behind a terrifying attack on the subway in Washington Heights.
Police say the man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then tried to rape her.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on board a northbound C train approaching the 168th Street-Broadway station.
Police say the suspect approached the 40-year-old victim and demanded her property. He allegedly slammed her into the seats, choked her out and then tried to sexually assault her.
The man dragged the woman onto the subway platform before running from the station, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.