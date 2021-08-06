NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Take it easy out there.
That's the message from officials who issued an air quality advisory for New York City and Long Island Friday.
Officials say ground-level ozone is the culprit. Ground level ozone is caused by automobile exhaust, along with other emitters, and is not the same as the protective ozone layer in the upper atmosphere.
Officials are urging people who exercise or work outside, or those with asthma or other respiratory issues, to “consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest (generally afternoon to early evening).”
The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
